Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile



Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.



