St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.51) to GBX 1,360 ($16.35) in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.41) to GBX 1,500 ($18.04) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,382.50.

St. James's Place Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF remained flat at $14.07 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

