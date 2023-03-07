SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $31.73. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 65,823 shares traded.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,720,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after buying an additional 1,345,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

