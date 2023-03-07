SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $31.73. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 65,823 shares traded.
SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics
In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.63.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
Featured Articles
