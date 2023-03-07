Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 4.8% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.15. 5,953,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 1,593,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.