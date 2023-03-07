SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,357 put options on the company. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 8,839 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.