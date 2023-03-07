SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 4.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.