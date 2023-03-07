SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,724,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 2,919,538 shares.The stock last traded at $40.36 and had previously closed at $41.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

