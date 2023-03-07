SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Shares of SPAB stock remained flat at $25.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,043. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

