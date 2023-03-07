SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 335,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 236,029 shares.The stock last traded at $99.15 and had previously closed at $99.17.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.