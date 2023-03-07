SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 763,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,774. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61.

