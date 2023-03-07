SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 415,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,918. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

