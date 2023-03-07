Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 11.5%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Southern Banc Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

