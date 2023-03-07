Sotera Health Co (LON:SHC) Insider Jonathan S. Lane Buys 50,000 Shares

Sotera Health Co (LON:SHC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($74,555.07).

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

