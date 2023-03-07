Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $86.53

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.53, but opened at $88.28. Sony Group shares last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 115,068 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.