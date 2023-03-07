Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLDP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

About Solid Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

