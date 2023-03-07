Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLDP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
Solid Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLDP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
