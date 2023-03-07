Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Hits $0.0660 on Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $198.06 million and approximately $153,660.50 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

