Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Holdings Cut by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Slam worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 97.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Slam by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 327,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

