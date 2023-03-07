Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Mark A. Nason Sells 14,270 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.8 %

SKX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 1,549,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.