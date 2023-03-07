SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $111.04 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $497.11 million and approximately $111.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00038366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00219408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,262.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,921,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43739423 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $86,564,571.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.