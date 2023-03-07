Short Interest in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Drops By 12.9%

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $4.27. 924,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,098. LL Flooring has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.18.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.37). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

