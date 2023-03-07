Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Declines By 7.3%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.21. 149,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.24. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

