Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rises By 6.1%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,356. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

