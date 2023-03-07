Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Decreases By 12.3%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Stock Down 1.7 %

HQI stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

HireQuest Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Featured Stories

