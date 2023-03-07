Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Declines By 11.4%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.3 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,867.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,777.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,517.31. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $982.88 and a one year high of $1,924.65.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

