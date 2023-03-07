Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Grows By 7.6%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 800.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
Greif Stock Down 0.6 %
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greif Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
