Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Increases By 6.8%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GIC stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,757. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 94,798 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

