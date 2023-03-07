Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Increases By 6.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FECCF stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

