Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expands By 10.4%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
FormFactor Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 458,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40.
In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
