Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expands By 10.4%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

FormFactor Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 458,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

