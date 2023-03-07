Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Expands By 11.6%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $801,841.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,447 shares of company stock worth $3,817,252 in the last three months. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FORG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,732. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, TheStreet cut ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

