Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Drops By 10.4%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $214.29. 3,511,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.46 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

