Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rises By 8.7%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499. The company has a market cap of $134.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

