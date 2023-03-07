Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Rises By 6.4%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 130,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.77. 70,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Further Reading

