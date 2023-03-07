Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Declines By 8.7%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,992. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

