Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Decreases By 7.9%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.75. 98,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,947. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

