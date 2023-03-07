Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Declines By 11.0%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Univest Sec cut their target price on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Euroseas Announces Dividend

ESEA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. 76,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

