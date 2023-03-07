Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Rises By 11.6%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCT. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 199.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DCT remained flat at $18.91 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 841,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

