Short Interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Decreases By 7.5%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,160,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 33,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,837. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.