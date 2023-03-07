Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declines By 8.3%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.69 on Tuesday, hitting $419.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

