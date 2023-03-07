Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Increases By 12.0%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 946,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 702,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 1,755.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
