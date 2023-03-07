Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Increases By 12.0%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 946,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 702,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Get CRH alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 1,755.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.