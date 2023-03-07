Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Grows By 10.8%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $25.56. 512,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,785. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.68%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

