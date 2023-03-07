Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Grows By 5.4%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 18,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.80 and a beta of 1.34. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.02.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.