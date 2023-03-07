Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Decreases By 11.0%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth $357,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 2.4 %

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,772. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

(Get Rating)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.