Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Decreases By 11.0%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth $357,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Connect Biopharma Trading Down 2.4 %
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.