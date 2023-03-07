Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rises By 6.5%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after buying an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

CNDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,734. Conduent has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

