Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 6.7%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 317,651 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

GLO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 147,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,760. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

