Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Declines By 15.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 472,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 254,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $589.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centrus Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

