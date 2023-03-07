Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Decreases By 16.5%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
CNTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,033. Centogene has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
