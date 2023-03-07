Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Declines By 10.0%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 293,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 223,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 83,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,489. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

