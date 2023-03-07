Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Declines By 11.1%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report on Monday.
CRNCY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
