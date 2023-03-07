Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Grows By 6.6%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $27.64. 86,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.
CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
