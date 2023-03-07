Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Grows By 6.6%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $27.64. 86,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

