Short Interest in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Declines By 6.2%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
BRC Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991 over the last three months.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
