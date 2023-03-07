Short Interest in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Declines By 6.2%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

BRC Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

